California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

FITB opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

