FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $59,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.68 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

