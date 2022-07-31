Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.