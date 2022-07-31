California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,139 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $65,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.