Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,090 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

