Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $258,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 87,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $360.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.