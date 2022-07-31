Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Donegal Group worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.