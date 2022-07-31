Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,854,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after purchasing an additional 339,916 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

