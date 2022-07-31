Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $73,004,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Performance
SNPS stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
