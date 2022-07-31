Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $73,004,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

