Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.21 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.