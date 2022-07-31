Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $5,836,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

