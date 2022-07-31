Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,807 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

