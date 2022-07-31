Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

