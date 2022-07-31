Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.