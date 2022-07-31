Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.08 and its 200-day moving average is $448.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

