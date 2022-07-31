Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $20.87 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

