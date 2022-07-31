Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.36 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

