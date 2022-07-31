Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,794,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

PAVE opened at $26.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

