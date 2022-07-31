iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $78.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

