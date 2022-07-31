Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.58.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $399.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its 200-day moving average is $394.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.