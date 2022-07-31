State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,393.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,231.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4,588.28.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

