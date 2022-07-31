State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,516 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.