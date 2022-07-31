State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,852,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $43.62 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

