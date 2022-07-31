ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Assertio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Trading Up 7.1 %

ASRT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

