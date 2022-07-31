California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 57,480 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,480 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $58,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.