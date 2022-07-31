California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $59,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

