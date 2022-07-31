California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 127,716 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Twitter worth $60,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter Price Performance

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

