California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hess worth $61,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,126,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hess by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $112.47 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

