California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PACCAR worth $61,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $5,461,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

