Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Certara by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $22.99 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -287.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

