California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Match Group worth $63,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

