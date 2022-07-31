Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $63,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $13,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

