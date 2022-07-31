Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $4,816,172 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 478.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

