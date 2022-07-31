Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 686.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

