Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Stock Position Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) by 1,030.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NDP opened at $30.16 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

