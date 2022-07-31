Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $193.93.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

