Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

