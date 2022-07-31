Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

