Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Seeyond increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $30.39 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

