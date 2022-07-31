Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,864 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

