Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

