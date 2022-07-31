Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Cowen worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.07 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.