Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,666 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMHI opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

