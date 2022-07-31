Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,666 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FMHI opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.86.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
