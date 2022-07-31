iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.