Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.