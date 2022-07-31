Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 488.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 311,328 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

