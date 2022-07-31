Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HYB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

