Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 472,790 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

