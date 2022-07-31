Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

