Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9,502.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Lazard Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

